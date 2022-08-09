Sports News Roundup: Serena Williams' journey to the top of the women's game; Wawrinka and plenty of rain fall at Canadian Open and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Cricket-South African ex-umpire Koertzen dies in car accident

Former international cricket umpire Rudi Koertzen died on Tuesday in a car accident in South Africa, his family said. Koertzen, 73, was on the International Cricket Council's elite panel of umpires for eight years and officiated in 331 matches, a record at the time of his retirement in 2010 that has since been surpassed by Pakistan's Aleem Dar.

Soccer-Africa to announce $100-milion Super League plans on Wednesday

An African Super League is to be announced on Wednesday by Confederation of African Football president Patrice Motsepe with the promise of $100-million in prize money for clubs across the continent. The project has been in the pipeline since it was first suggested by FIFA president Gianni Infantino in early 2020 and met with almost none of the derision and outrage that followed a similar attempt in Europe last year.

Tennis-Serena Williams' journey to the top of the women's game

Serena Williams on Tuesday announced her retirement from the sport after this year's U.S. Open starting on Aug. 29. The following is a timeline charting her rise to the top of the women's game:

Games-From Ozzy to Aussie: Commonwealth Games face uncertain future

Birmingham rock icons Black Sabbath fittingly capped a buzzing fortnight in England's second city at the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony on Monday but it may be the last time the multi-sport event makes such a big noise. Reliable hosts Australia and the country's sports-mad fans will welcome the 2026 Games in the southern state of Victoria but it promises to be a much different affair to the Birmingham bash.

Tennis-Wawrinka and plenty of rain fall at Canadian Open

Stan Wawrinka's attempts to get his comeback season off the ground took another hit on Monday as the three-time major champion fell 6-3 3-6 6-3 to Emil Ruusuvuori in the rain-delayed opening round of the Canadian Open in Montreal. Wawrinka, 37, missed the clay, grass and hardcourt season last year following surgery on his left foot and since returning in March has suffered a slew of first round exits.

What's next for Serena Williams?

As Serena Williams prepares to step off the court after this year's U.S. Open tournament, tennis' dominant player plans to devote more time to her other passion -- startup investing. The 40-year-old winner of 23 Grand Slam titles has backed early stage companies for nearly a decade.

Tennis-Fernandez delights home crowd with winning return from injury in Toronto

Leylah Fernandez had hoped for a seamless return to the Tour after a long injury layoff but while she did not live up to her own lofty expectations the Canadian was pleased to have come through a tough mental test at the Toronto Open on Monday. The 19-year-old lefthander, who had not played since the French Open quarter-finals due to a foot injury, walked out to loud cheers from an adoring home crowd before beating Storm Sanders 6-4 6-7(2) 6-3 for her first main draw win at the WTA 1000 tournament.

Tennis-Thinking too much about 24th Slam didn't help, says Serena

Thinking too much about the elusive 24th Grand Slam title to equal Margaret Court's record did not help Serena Williams' quest, the American great admits as she prepares to hang up her racket after a sparkling career. It seemed only a matter of time before Williams would surpass Australian Court to become the most successful player in the sport when she won her 23rd major singles trophy in Melbourne at the start of 2017.

Serena Williams to retire from tennis after U.S. Open

Serena Williams said on Tuesday she was "evolving away from tennis" and planned to retire from the sport she dominated with 23 Grand Slam titles following the U.S. Open tournament, which begins later this month. On Monday, Williams played only her second singles match since she returned to action at Wimbledon in June after a year-long absence from competition, beating Spain's Nuria Parrizas Diaz to reach the second round of the Toronto Open.

MLB roundup: Jose Suarez, Angels blank A's 1-0

Luis Rengifo hit the eighth pitch of the game for a home run and Jose Suarez won a pitchers' duel over fellow left-hander Cole Irvin as the visiting Los Angeles Angels beat the Oakland Athletics 1-0 in the opener of a three-game series Monday night. The Angels recorded the win, their third in the past five games, despite sitting out star Shohei Ohtani, who got spiked atop the left foot in a freak accident during their Sunday loss in Seattle.

