Left Menu

'Talking with PM Modi gives us motivation to do better': Para Table Tennis star Bhavina Patel

India's para table tennis player Bhavina won the gold medal after defeating Ifechukwude Christiana Ikpeoyi of Nigeria in the women's singles - Classes 4-5 here at The NEC Hall 3 at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

ANI | Updated: 13-08-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 13-08-2022 18:34 IST
'Talking with PM Modi gives us motivation to do better': Para Table Tennis star Bhavina Patel
Bhavina Patel (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following her gold medal win at Commonwealth Games 2022, Para Table Tennis star and Tokyo Paralympics medalist Bhavina Patel said that interacting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi motivates them to do better. India's para table tennis player Bhavina won the gold medal after defeating Ifechukwude Christiana Ikpeoyi of Nigeria in the women's singles - Classes 4-5 here at The NEC Hall 3 at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Patel dominated Ikpeoyi in straight sets by 3-0 ( 12-10, 11-2, 11-9). PM Modi felicitated the Indian contingent for the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 in New Delhi on Saturday. The felicitation was attended by both athletes and their coaches. Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Singh Thakur and Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Nisith Pramanik were among those present.

"Winning this medal was very important for me because I did not have a single Commonwealth Games medal. It is a big deal to win a medal in this multi-sports event after the Paralympics....I feel very good," Bhavina Patel told ANI. "I am currently practising for the Paris Olympics. Looking at the tournaments, I am focusing on my training as I have to try my best in each one. It feels good that our country's leader talks to us before and after our tournament. Talking with PM gives us the motivation to do better. We get to learn something new every time by meeting PM," he added.

The Prime Minister congratulated the players and coaches for their stupendous performance at the Commonwealth Games 2022 held in Birmingham, where India bagged 22 Gold, 16 Silver and 23 Bronze medals in various disciplines. The Prime Minister welcomed the athletes and coaches and expressed immense pride in the accomplishments of India's athletes at CWG 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Balaji Speciality Chemicals files papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO

Balaji Speciality Chemicals files papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Eye socket changes amped up bite force in T. rex and friends; Remains of small armor-plated dinosaur unearthed in Argentina and more

Science News Roundup: Eye socket changes amped up bite force in T. rex and f...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Eye socket changes amped up bite force in T. rex and friends; Remains of small armor-plated dinosaur unearthed in Argentina and more

Science News Roundup: Eye socket changes amped up bite force in T. rex and f...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain's healthcare backlogs grow to record levels; J&J to end global sales of talc-based baby powder and more

Health News Roundup: Britain's healthcare backlogs grow to record levels; J&...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022