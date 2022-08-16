Soccer-FIFA suspends Indian football federation due to third party influence

FIFA has suspended the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with immediate effect due to "undue influence from third parties", world soccer's governing body said on Monday.

The suspension also means that the Under-17 women's World Cup, which was scheduled to take place in India from Oct. 11-30, cannot be held in the country as planned.

