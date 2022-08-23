Left Menu

Tennis-Gauff to boost Auckland Classic after COVID hiatus

Rising American tennis star Coco Gauff will kick off her 2023 season at the Auckland Classic in a boost for the returning New Zealand tournament. "I definitely missed New Zealand the last two years and I am excited to kick my year off back in Auckland." Both the 2021 and 2022 editions of the tournament were cancalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 23-08-2022 06:32 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 06:32 IST
Tennis-Gauff to boost Auckland Classic after COVID hiatus

Rising American tennis star Coco Gauff will kick off her 2023 season at the Auckland Classic in a boost for the returning New Zealand tournament. The 18-year-old reached her first Grand Slam singles final at the French Open in June and took the number one ranking in doubles following her recent win in Toronto.

"I am super-excited to be returning to the ... Classic," world number 12 Gauff said in a statement. "I definitely missed New Zealand the last two years and I am excited to kick my year off back in Auckland."

Both the 2021 and 2022 editions of the tournament were cancalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. American great Serena Williams won the previous Auckland Classic in 2020, her last WTA title.

The 2023 tournament starts Jan. 2 in the leadup to the Australian Open.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Webb images of Jupiter highlight planet's features in amazing detail

New Webb images of Jupiter highlight planet's features in amazing detail

 Global
2
Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

 United States
3
WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola case - WHO; Indonesia confirms first monkeypox case in citizen returning from abroad - ministry and more

Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022