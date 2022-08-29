Left Menu

Soccer-Leaders Napoli held by Fiorentina in goalless stalemate

Reuters | Updated: 29-08-2022 02:32 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 02:32 IST
Napoli were held to a 0-0 draw at Fiorentina in Serie A on Sunday as the two sides kept pressing but failed to break the deadlock. Fiorentina winger Riccardo Sottil's long-range effort in the 24th minute was saved by Napoli keeper Alex Meret, and Giacomo Bonaventura followed up by striking just wide of the post after pouncing on a poor defensive clearance.

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen found the net in the 43rd minute but his effort was immediately ruled out for offside. Napoli forward Giacomo Raspadori was twice denied by keeper Pierluigi Gollini, who kept out a powerful effort in the 74th minute from inside the box and a long-range strike eight minutes later.

Napoli top the Serie A table with seven points from three games and will host Lecce on Wednesday, while Fiorentina, who have five points, travel to Udinese on the same day.

