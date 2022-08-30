Left Menu

Tennis-Swiatek cruises into U.S. Open second round

30-08-2022
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Poland's Iga Swiatek crushed Italy's Jasmine Paolini 6-3 6-0 to reach the second round of the U.S. Open on Tuesday.

Appearing in New York for the first time as the world's top ranked player, Swiatek looked the part, reeling off the last seven games to set up a meeting with either Belgium's Greet Minnen or American Sloane Stephens. Top seed Swiatek is the favourite to win the year's final Grand Slam after she dominated the French Open in June and went on a 37-match winning streak that was snapped in the third round of Wimbledon.

But she had looked less impressive in recent outings, going 4-4 in her last eight matches before putting the field on notice on a hot and humid morning at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

