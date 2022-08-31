Sports News Roundup: Verstappen expects it to be harder to dominate at home; Jury fails to reach verdicts in Giggs case and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-Verstappen expects it to be harder to dominate at home

Max Verstappen moves on from Belgium to his home Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort this weekend with a spring in his step, even if he expects to be less dominant than he was in Spa last Sunday. Red Bull's runaway Formula One championship leader has won the last two races from well down the starting grid -- 10th in Hungary, 14th in Belgium -- and will want to continue the run from the front of the grid this time.

Soccer-Barcelona are different level of intensity, says Euro 2022 winner Bronze

England defender Lucy Bronze may be a European Championship winner but concedes that she is still getting up to speed at her new club Barcelona, having signed for the Spanish champions shortly before the Euro 2022 campaign. The 30-year-old moved to Spain following a second stint at Women's Super League side Manchester City where she won the League Cup earlier this year before lifting the Euro trophy at Wembley after England beat Germany in the final last month.

Soccer-No more signings for Manchester United after Antony and Dubravka, says Ten Hag

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said the club will not sign more players before Thursday's transfer deadline following the completion of the discussions to sign Antony and Martin Dubravka, while he expects Cristiano Ronaldo to stay. United reached an agreement with Ajax Amsterdam on Tuesday to sign Brazil winger Antony, with British media reporting the transfer to be worth an initial 80.75 million pounds ($93.78 million), with a further 4.25 million pounds in add-ons.

Soccer-Jury fails to reach verdicts in Giggs case

The jury in the trial of former Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs was discharged on Wednesday after failing to reach verdicts on charges he committed assault on and used controlling behaviour towards his then girlfriend. Giggs, 48, faced charges of causing actual bodily harm to Kate Greville along with controlling and coercive behaviour. He also faced a charge of common assault of Greville's sister Emma.

Tennis-Emotional Petkovic calls time on her career after U.S. Open defeat

Germany's Andrea Petkovic was visibly emotional on Tuesday as she headed into retirement following a 6-2 4-6 6-4 loss to Swiss Olympic champion Belinda Bencic in the first round at the U.S. Open. Petkovic, who announced her decision to retire on Sunday, has won seven singles titles over her career and reached a ranking of world number nine in 2011.

Soccer-Record-breaking 2022 Women's Euro watched by 365 million globally

The 2022 Women's European Championship was the most watched edition of the tournament with a projected global cumulative live viewership of 365 million, European soccer's governing body UEFA said on Wednesday. The viewership for this year's tournament, which was won by hosts England after they defeated Germany in the final, was more than double the number in the 2017 edition (178 million) and 214% higher than in 2013 (116 million).

Tennis-Collins returns to knock Osaka out of U.S. Open

After missing the entire North American hardcourt season, American Danielle Collins showed no signs of rust battling past twice U.S. Open champions Naomi Osaka 7-6(5) 6-3 on Tuesday and into the second round at Flushing Meadows. The exit of Osaka, the tournament winner in 2018 and 2020, followed reigning champion Emma Raducanu's departure hours earlier as Flushing Meadows bid a first round farewell to its past two champions.

Germany agrees further compensation with families of Munich Olympics victims

Germany has reached agreement on further compensation for families of Israeli athletes murdered at the 1972 Munich Olympics, a joint statement by the German and Israeli presidents said on Wednesday. Earlier this month, the families said they were unhappy with the latest German compensation offers and that they planned to boycott a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of the attack in protest.

Soccer-Pogba paid 100,000 euros to extortionists - source

France midfielder Paul Pogba was the target of extortion by childhood friends since March and paid 100,000 euros to that group in the spring, a source close to the investigation told Reuters on Wednesday. Pogba released a statement on Sunday saying he is the victim of extortion attempts and threats from an organised gang and that authorities in Italy and France are investigating the matter.

RedBird partners with Yankees owners to complete AC Milan takeover

U.S. investment firm RedBird Capital has joined forces with the owners of the New York Yankees to complete the 1.2 billion euro ($1.2 billion) acquisition of Italian soccer champions AC Milan, it said in a statement on Wednesday. Yankee Global Enterprises (YGE), owner of the New York baseball team, will take a minority equity stake in the former European champions Milan as part of the deal to acquire the club from U.S. private equity group Elliott.

(With inputs from agencies.)