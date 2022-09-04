Left Menu

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day seven

Highlights of the seventh day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Sunday (times GMT): 1508 PLAY UNDERWAY Play began in New York with the temperature hovering around 24 Celsius (75.2 Fahrenheit).

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2022 20:43 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 20:43 IST
Play began in New York with the temperature hovering around 24 Celsius (75.2 Fahrenheit). Top seed Daniil Medvedev will face Australian Nick Kyrgios, while Ons Jabeur is in action against Veronika Kudermetova.

READ MORE: Protecting young players from abuse must be a priority, Azarenka says

Fiery Collins dismantles Cornet challenge to set up Sabalenka date Ruthless Nadal hands Gasquet U.S. Open mugging to reach fourth round

Swiatek tames Davis to reach U.S. Open fourth round Serena in the broadcast booth? The ball is in her court

