Sports News Roundup: Dejected Kyrgios feels like he 'failed' at U.S. Open; Giggs to face retrial over assault charges and more

Rugby-French federation president Laporte stands trial over sponsorship deal

Three of French rugby's most prominent figures went on trial on Wednesday accused of offences linked to suspect commercial deals, shining an unwelcome light on the way the sport is run in the country a year before it hosts the World Cup. National federation president Bernard Laporte and top division club Montpellier's owner Mohed Altrad are charged with influence peddling in connection with sponsorship of the national team.

Man facing Olympics doping charges argues new U.S. law is unconstitutional

The first person ever charged under a new law U.S. law allowing prosecutors to target doping in international sporting competitions is arguing the law is unconstitutional, in a bid to persuade a judge to dismiss the charges against him. Eric Lira, who was arrested in January for distributing performance-enhancing drugs including human growth hormone to athletes at the Tokyo Olympics, argued in a late Tuesday court filing that the 2020 Rodchenkov Act improperly relies on rules drawn up by the United Nations and the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Tennis-Dejected Kyrgios feels like he 'failed' at U.S. Open

Nick Kyrgios said winning is the only thing that matters at a Grand Slam and that he was "devastated" by his five-set loss to Karen Khachanov in the U.S. Open quarter-finals on Tuesday. The Australian went toe-to-toe with Khachanov but did not do enough to counter the Russian's punishing serve as he fell 7-5 4-6 7-5 6-7(3) 6-4 to end his bid for a maiden Grand Slam title.

Golf-Spieth, Morikawa among six captain's picks for U.S. Presidents Cup team

Major champions Jordan Spieth and Collin Morikawa were among the six captain's picks named on Wednesday to the U.S. Presidents Cup team that will be heavy favourites in two weeks against an International squad hit by a wave of LIV Golf defectors. In addition to Spieth and Morikawa, U.S. captain Davis Love III rounded out his 12-player team by naming Max Homa, Billy Horschel, Kevin Kisner, and Cameron Young to the group.

Soccer-Giggs to face retrial over assault charges

Former Manchester United soccer player Ryan Giggs will face a retrial next year, a British judge ruled on Wednesday, after a jury was unable to reach a verdict on charges relating to his then girlfriend. Giggs, 48, faced charges of causing actual bodily harm to Kate Greville along with controlling and coercive behaviour. He also faced a charge of common assault of Greville's sister, Emma.

Soccer-Chelsea sack Tuchel after Champions League defeat by Zagreb

Chelsea sacked manager Thomas Tuchel on Wednesday the day after his team suffered a shock 1-0 defeat away by Dinamo Zagreb in their opening game of the Champions League. The Premier League club confirmed on its website that they had parted company with the German coach who guided Chelsea to Champions League glory in his first season.

Cycling-Uran takes Vuelta stage 17 in close finish, Evenepoel retains lead

Rigoberto Uran held off Quentin Pacher and Jesus Herrada in a thrilling sprint finish to win stage 17 of the Vuelta a Espana on Wednesday as overall leader Remco Evenepoel maintained his advantage and edged closer to a maiden Grand Tour title. Herrada of Cofidis looked set to take the win with under a kilometre to go before EF Education-EasyPost's Uran chased him down with 200m left to claim his first Grand Tour stage victory since 2017.

Tennis-Khachanov topples Kyrgios to reach U.S. Open semis

Karen Khachanov upset Nick Kyrgios 7-5 4-6 7-5 6-7(3) 6-4 at the U.S. Open on Tuesday to reach the semi-finals of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time. Russian Khachanov, seeded 27th, fired an unreturnable serve on match point to seal the win over the Australian, who had knocked out world number one Daniil Medvedev in the previous round.

NFL-Bills tabbed as Super Bowl favourites, Brady back for more

The Buffalo Bills will begin their quest for a long-awaited Super Bowl when they face the reigning champion Los Angeles Rams on Thursday in the first game of an NFL season that could be the last for decorated Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Buffalo, who famously lost four consecutive Super Bowls in the early 1990s, have lethal passer Josh Allen at the helm of a dynamic offense that can strike fear into defenses and have been tabbed as the early favourites to win it all this season.

Soccer-Chelsea's turbulent recent managerial history

Chelsea have new ownership but the ruthless strategy employed by former owner Roman Abramovich when it comes to hiring and firing managers appears to have remained at Stamford Bridge. Just over three months since a consortium headed by American Todd Boehly completed a 4.25 billion pounds ($4.86 billion) takeover of Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel has been fired.

