WTA Rankings: Iga Swiatek cements No. 1 spot, Ons Jabeur returns to No.2

World No.1 Iga Swiatek's maiden triumph at the US Open extended her lead to almost twice as many points as the second-ranked Ons Jabeur in WTA rankings of singles on Monday. With 10,365 ranking points, Swiatek now holds a 5,275-point lead over Jabeur, the most comprehensive margin between No.1 and No.2 in seven years, when the American tennis great Serena Williams had a 6,591-point lead the week of August 31, 2015.

Katerina Siniakova returns to No.1 in this week's WTA doubles rankings following her US Open title run with her partner Barbora Krejcikova, who claimed the No.2. Following her quarterfinal run at the US Open, American teen sensation Coco Gauff makes her Top 10 debut this week, at No.8, up four spots from No.12. At 18 years, 183 days old, Gauff becomes the youngest player to secure a place into the Top 10 in 16 years.

Daria Kasatkina (from No.9 to No.11) and Garbine Muguruza (from No.10 to No.12) have both dropped out of this week's Top 10. Caroline Garcia has jumped from No.75 to No.10 this week as she returns to the Top 10 for the first time since the week of October 1, 2018.

Liudmila Samsonova and Zhang Shuai both climb seven places to return to the Top 30 after fourth-round runs at the US Open. US Open quarterfinalist Ajla Tomljanovic, who defeated Serena Williams in the third round, has hit a new career-high of No.34, climbing 12 places from No.46.

Serena Williams posted her 178th win against a Top 10 player in the second round over Anett Kontaveit. Williams remains on the WTA Rankings, climbing 284 places to land at No.321. Last year's US Open champion Emma Raducanu drops 72 spots, from No.11 to No.83, while 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez drops 26 positions, from No.14 to No.40. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)