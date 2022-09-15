Left Menu

Rugby-England women thrash Wales in record 25th straight win

England, led by captain Sarah Hunter, are unbeaten since July 2019 and head into the Oct. 8-Nov. 12 World Cup in New Zealand as favourites. The 'Red Roses' scored six tries in the first half against Wales before centre Helena Rowland completed her hat-trick after the break.

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2022 08:28 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 08:28 IST
England continued their preparations for the Women's Rugby World Cup by thrashing Wales 73-7 on Wednesday to become the first international side to win 25 matches in a row. England, led by captain Sarah Hunter, are unbeaten since July 2019 and head into the Oct. 8-Nov. 12 World Cup in New Zealand as favourites.

The 'Red Roses' scored six tries in the first half against Wales before centre Helena Rowland completed her hat-trick after the break. The crowd observed a minute's silence to honour Queen Elizabeth and there was applause after 70 minutes in recognition of the monarch's 70-year reign. Players of both teams wore black armbands and their shirts included a tribute.

Head coach Simon Middleton is due to name the England squad for the World Cup on Tuesday. England won the World Cup in 1994 and 2014 and finished runners-up on five occasions, including at the last tournament in 2017 where they lost to New Zealand in the final.

The upcoming edition of the World Cup was delayed by a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

