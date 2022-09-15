Left Menu

Former Pakistan umpire Asad Rauf dies of cardiac arrest

Former Pakistan umpire Asad Rauf has died aged 66 after suffering a cardiac arrest in Lahore.Rauf had made his first appearance as an umpire in international cricket in 2000. Many sympathies with his family for their loss, Pakistan Cricket Board PCB President Ramiz Raja tweeted.Rauf, who had played 71 first-class matches for National Bank and Railways before taking up umpiring, was appointed in the ICC elite panel in April 2006.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2022 10:32 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 10:29 IST
Former Pakistan umpire Asad Rauf dies of cardiac arrest
Asad Rauf Image Credit: Twitter(@KamiAkmal23)
  • Country:
  • India

Former Pakistan umpire Asad Rauf has died aged 66 after suffering a cardiac arrest in Lahore.

Rauf had made his first appearance as an umpire in international cricket in 2000. He officiated in 64 Tests (49 as on-field umpire and 15 as TV umpire), 139 ODIs and 28 T20Is and was one of Pakistan's leading umpires in the mid 2000s.

According to media reports, Rauf due to cardiac arrest soon after he returned from his shop in Lahore on Wednesday night. ''Saddened to hear about passing of Asad Rauf. Not only was he a good umpire but also had a wicked sense of humour. He always put a smile on my face and will continue to do so whenever I think about him. Many sympathies with his family for their loss,'' Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) President Ramiz Raja tweeted.

Rauf, who had played 71 first-class matches for National Bank and Railways before taking up umpiring, was appointed in the ICC elite panel in April 2006. Alongside compatriot Aleem Dar, he became one of Pakistan's most prominent umpires.

However in 2013, his career came to an abrupt end when he was named as one of the accused by the Mumbai Police in IPL spot-fixing scandal, where he had been umpiring.

He left India midway through that IPL season and was also withdrawn from the Champions Trophy and dropped from the ICC elite panel.

In 2016, he was handed a five-year ban by the BCCI on four charges of corruption and misconduct.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 million light-years away

Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 ...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to support 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to suppor...

 India
3
Kohinoor Group sign up with CBRE

Kohinoor Group sign up with CBRE

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 1,062 new coronavirus cases in mainland on Sept 13; Cholera outbreak in Syria poses serious threat - U.N. and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 1,062 new coronavirus cases in mainland o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022