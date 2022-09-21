Left Menu

Rugby-Gilbert, Goodridge come out of retirement to play for crisis club Worcester

Former England Deaf international Matt Gilbert and Worcester Warriors backs and transition coach Jonny Goodridge have come out of retirement to help the club begin their Premiership Rugby Cup defence against Gloucester later on Wednesday.

Former England Deaf international Matt Gilbert and Worcester Warriors backs and transition coach Jonny Goodridge have come out of retirement to help the club begin their Premiership Rugby Cup defence against Gloucester later on Wednesday. Crisis club Worcester are on the lookout for new owners after they were served a winding-up petition over unpaid tax, reportedly worth more than six million pounds ($6.81 million), in August.

Gilbert and Goodridge were named on the bench in Worcester's 22-man squad for Wednesday evening's trip to Kingsholm Stadium. Flanker Gilbert retired from playing at the end of last season in April to run his own pizza business. The 37-year-old last played for Worcester in 2016.

Gilbert is one of five guest players in the team's matchday squad joining lock Ollie Curry, back row forwards Lewis Barrett and Ethan Parkins and replacement hooker Will Tanner. Goodridge has returned to play competitive rugby after nine years after the 41-year-old retired spent six seasons as a full back at Gloucester and also played for Leeds Carnegie and Bristol before he moved into coaching.

Worcester won the Premiership Rugby Cup last season after beating London Irish in the final. ($1 = 0.8813 pounds)

