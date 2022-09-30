Motor racing-F1 extends broadcast partnership with Sky UK to 2029

Left Menu

Formula One announced on Friday an extension of its broadcast partnership with Sky television in Britain, Ireland, Germany and Italy. Average viewership in Italy was 1.5 million, up 20% on last season, while Germany had seen a 24% increase on 2021 and half of new viewers under the age of 35.

Formula One announced on Friday an extension of its broadcast partnership with Sky television in Britain, Ireland, Germany and Italy. It said in a statement that Sky UK and Ireland would remain the "exclusive home of F1" until 2029 while Sky Deutschland and Sky Italia will retain rights until 2027 with greater exclusivity.

All race weekends will be broadcast exclusively live in Italy and Germany, with home nation races simultaneously live on free-to-air. "This new agreement with Sky reflects our long-term partnership and shared ambition to grow Formula one to new audiences and markets," said Ian Holmes, Formula One's media rights director.

Formula One said Sky UK's average viewership for 2022 was 1.7 million, up 60% since their exclusive deal started in 2019. Four of the five most-watched races ever on Sky Sports F1 took place this year. Average viewership in Italy was 1.5 million, up 20% on last season, while Germany had seen a 24% increase on 2021, and half of new viewers were under the age of 35.

