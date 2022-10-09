Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Cycling-Italy's Ganna sets new Hour record

Italy's Filippo Ganna claimed the Hour record by covering 56.792 kilometres at the Grenchen, Switzerland, velodrome on Saturday. The two-time time trial world champion bettered the mark of his Ineos-Grenadiers team mate Daniel Bigham of Britain by 1.244km.

Motor racing-Verstappen urged de Vries to call Red Bull's Marko after Monza showing

Formula One world champion Max Verstappen on Saturday said he urged compatriot Nyck de Vries to give Red Bull motorsport head Helmut Marko a call after his impressive debut at last month's Italian Grand Prix. De Vries, who finished in the points after being called in at the last minute to stand in for appendicitis-stricken Williams racer Alexander Albon in Monza, was on Saturday announced as a replacement for Alpine-bound Pierre Gasly at Red Bull sister team AlphaTauri for next season.

NFL-League, players agree to enhanced concussion protocols

The National Football League (NFL) and its players' association have agreed to enhanced concussion protocols after a head injury suffered by Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa prompted widespread concern. A joint statement from the two parties on Saturday said ataxia - which includes abnormal balance, motor coordination or "dysfunctional speech" - would be added as a "no-go" symptom. Players diagnosed with ataxia during a game will not be allowed to return to the field.

Nike suspends relationship with Hockey Canada amid sex assault allegations

Nike Inc has decided to suspend its relationship with Hockey Canada as the national governing body faces increased scrutiny over its handling of sexual assault allegations, the world's largest sportswear maker said on Friday. Nike is the latest sponsor to cut ties with Hockey Canada, which has been under fire since news broke in May of an alleged group sexual assault involving members of the country's 2018 world junior team and subsequent out-of-court settlement.

Soccer-Man City move top, Chelsea and Newcastle continue to rise, Spurs respond

Manchester City continued their imperious home form by easing to a 4-0 win over Southampton while Chelsea and Newcastle United enjoyed comfortable victories and Tottenham Hotspur responded well after a difficult week to win at Brighton & Hove Albion. City, who had trounced Manchester United 6-3 last week, barely had to break stride against Southampton, with Joao Cancelo, Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez netting before Erling Haaland struck the fourth goal to stretch his scoring streak to 10 straight matches in all competitions.

Tennis-Tiafoe and Fritz set up all-American final in Tokyo

Frances Tiafoe added a little more sparkle to his already glittering season by beating South Korea's Kwon Soon-woo 6-2 0-6 6-4 to set up an all-American final against Taylor Fritz at the Japan Open on Saturday. The American, who reached his first Grand Slam semi-final at the U.S. Open in September, reached his second title-decider of the season despite a poor second set in his victory.

Soccer-City coast to victory as Haaland scores again

Erling Haaland scored for the 10th game in a row in all club competitions as Manchester City cruised to a 4-0 win at home to Southampton on Saturday to move to the top of the Premier League. The Norwegian striker had endured a difficult afternoon by his usual prolific standards but eventually got on the scoresheet in the 65th minute to grab City's fourth goal after first-half strikes from Joao Cancelo and Phil Foden plus a volley after the interval from Riyad Mahrez.

Soccer-UEFA president Ceferin to stand for re-election in 2023

Aleksander Ceferin will stand for a third term as president of UEFA when it holds its congress in Portugal next year, European soccer's governing body said on Saturday. The news came as UEFA met its member associations on Saturday in Frankfurt where the future of the men's and women's European Championships and their respective qualifiers was discussed.

Rugby-New Zealand survive early scare to open home World Cup with a win

Hosts and reigning champions New Zealand came through a huge early scare to beat neighbours Australia 41-17 in their opening match at the women's Rugby World Cup in front of a record crowd at Auckland's Eden Park on Saturday. Three quick tries had the Wallaroos dominating the Pool A clash at 17-0 up inside the first half an hour and it was only when the Australians were reduced to 13 women early in the second half that the home side were able to edge ahead.

Paralympics-Paris 2024 could be the best Games ever, says committee chief

While accessibility to all is unrealistic for 2024, the Paris Paralympic Games have the potential to be the best ever and serve as a catalyst for global change, the head of the International Paralympic Committee said on Saturday. Andrew Parsons, visiting Paris for the first Paralympic day two years ahead of the Games on a sunbathed place de la Bastille, where thousands attended and experienced wheelchair fencing among other paralympic sports, told Reuters he is hoping Paris 2024 will help society to be more inclusive.

