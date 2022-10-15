Left Menu

Soccer-Chelsea's Potter says 'glow up' down to more expensive haircut

Potter's "glow up" has become a hot topic on social media after he replaced Thomas Tuchel last month, with the 47-year-old former Brighton & Hove Albion manager sporting a shorter trim and fuller beard. "Somebody said to me the other day that I have had a 'glow up.

Soccer-Chelsea's Potter says 'glow up' down to more expensive haircut
Graham Potter Image Credit: wikipedia

Graham Potter said his positive personal transformation after taking over as Chelsea manager was the result of a haircut that cost a lot more than he expected after switching to the same barber as his players. Potter's "glow up" has become a hot topic on social media after he replaced Thomas Tuchel last month, with the 47-year-old former Brighton & Hove Albion manager sporting a shorter trim and fuller beard.

"Somebody said to me the other day that I have had a 'glow up. I have no idea what that is. I am growing into my face like a fine wine," Potter said ahead of Sunday's Premier League trip to Aston Villa. "I've had a haircut from somebody that cuts the lads' hair, so probably that has made a difference. It cost a lot more than I thought it was going to."

Potter's sharper style on the touchline thanks to a roll-neck black jumper has also attracted attention, with some users on social media comparing him to James Bond among others. "I would like discussions about me to be a bit more highbrow than about my jumper or my haircut," Potter added. "But you need to fill it (24-hour news) with something so it may as well be about my jumper.

"I don't like seeing myself on telly, I get sweaty palms and I'd rather go to the dentist."

