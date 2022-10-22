Left Menu

Soccer-Bayern ease past Hoffenheim 2-0 to put pressure on leaders Union

Bayern Munich struck twice in the first half to ease past hosts Hoffenheim 2-0 on Saturday and move to within a point of leaders Union Berlin. The Cameroon striker has now scored in Bayern's last three matches in all competitions.

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2022 21:02 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 21:02 IST
Soccer-Bayern ease past Hoffenheim 2-0 to put pressure on leaders Union

Bayern Munich struck twice in the first half to ease past hosts Hoffenheim 2-0 on Saturday and move to within a point of leaders Union Berlin. The German champions never had to hit top form against toothless Hoffenheim and Jamal Musiala put the visitors in front in the 18th minute after being left completely unmarked at the far post.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting doubled their lead in the 38th, turning the ball past keeper Oliver Baumann from a tight angle. The Cameroon striker has now scored in Bayern's last three matches in all competitions. The hosts had Baumann to thank for keeping the score low in the first half.

Bayern are on 22 points in second place, one behind Union Berlin who travel to VfL Bochum on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Europa | Listen

NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Eu...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a day earlier; Pfizer expects to hike U.S. COVID vaccine price to $110-$130 per dose and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a d...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Carlsen, Chess.com; Tennis-Azarenka cruises past Keys to set up meeting with Gauff in Guadalajara and more

Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Ca...

 Global
4
NASA thinks easiest way to land on Mars might be to crash into it: Here's why

NASA thinks easiest way to land on Mars might be to crash into it: Here's wh...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022