Motor racing-Sainz on pole in Austin with Verstappen on front row

Updated: 23-10-2022 04:41 IST
Carlos Sainz put Ferrari on pole position for the U.S. Formula One Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, on Saturday with Red Bull's double world champion Max Verstappen joining the Spaniard on the front row.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was second in the qualifying session but carried a 10-place grid penalty for power unit changes. Verstappen was third fastest.

Red Bull can clinch the constructors' championship on Sunday while Verstappen, who took his second successive drivers' title in Japan this month, is aiming for a record-equalling 13th win of the season.

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

