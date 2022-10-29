Left Menu

Soccer-FIFA warn World Cup-bound Tunisia over state interference

Having qualified for their sixth World Cup, the north African nation are in Group D along with world champions France, Australia and Denmark, whom they face in their Nov. 22 opener. FIFA sent a letter to TFF this week outlining concerns after Tunisia's Youth and Sports Minister Kamel Deguiche had threatened to dissolve some federal offices, among other recent comments that have irked the global governing body.

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2022 16:58 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 16:46 IST
Soccer-FIFA warn World Cup-bound Tunisia over state interference
Representative Image

FIFA have warned the Tunisian Football Federation (TFF) their participation at the World Cup could be under threat if there is found to be government interference within the organisation. Having qualified for their sixth World Cup, the north African nation are in Group D along with world champions France, Australia and Denmark, whom they face in their Nov. 22 opener.

FIFA sent a letter to TFF this week outlining concerns after Tunisia's Youth and Sports Minister Kamel Deguiche had threatened to dissolve some federal offices, among other recent comments that have irked the global governing body. FIFA confirmed the letter to Reuters but refused to comment further. Reuters enquiries to the TFF and sports ministry did not elicit immediate responses.

The letter from Kenny Jean-Marie, FIFA's director of member associations, to the general secretary of the TFF Wajdi Aouadi reminded the association of its obligation to act independently and avoid undue influence by third parties. "Any failure to comply with these obligations may result in the imposition of penalties under the FIFA laws, including suspension of the relevant association," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: 3 elephants fall into pit; 2 rescued

Chhattisgarh: 3 elephants fall into pit; 2 rescued

 India
2
Dead body found at Frankfurt airport in undercarriage of aircraft from Tehran

Dead body found at Frankfurt airport in undercarriage of aircraft from Tehra...

 Germany
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick off 2023 season; Monza soccer player Mari to undergo surgery after Italy supermarket stabbing and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick of...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Nigeria's vanishing forests spell trouble for traditional medicine

FEATURE-Nigeria's vanishing forests spell trouble for traditional medicine

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022