Left Menu

Soccer-Portugal determined golden generation sign off with World Cup success - Dias

Portugal defender Ruben Dias says they are even more motivated to win the World Cup this year because the tournament could be the last for their golden generation of players.

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2022 03:17 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 03:17 IST
Soccer-Portugal determined golden generation sign off with World Cup success - Dias

Portugal defender Ruben Dias says they are even more motivated to win the World Cup this year because the tournament could be the last for their golden generation of players. Big names such as Cristiano Ronaldo (37) Pepe, (39) and Joao Moutinho (36) have all passed the 35 mark and will most likely play their last World Cup in Qatar.

"They're three players who have made their mark on a whole generation in Portugal, and they've made their mark on world football, too. It's great that we've got them," Dias told the FIFA website. "That special feeling will be an additional factor and it makes a lot of sense. It has to serve as extra motivation, absolutely."

The 25-year-old Manchester City centre-back said the World Cup taking place in the middle of the European season instead of the summer would create a more significant physical challenge. "What’s interesting is that this tournament comes at a time when virtually every player will be reaching their maximum potential," Dias said.

"I don’t know what the temperatures are going to be exactly, but coming from a place like England, for example, and arriving in the heat of Qatar is not easy and takes time to get used to. "But, when all’s said and done, I think it’s going to be a pretty good show."

"We definitely are a generation with a lot of talent, but other teams have talent, too. We’re not the only ones." Portugal kick off their campaign against Ghana on Nov. 24 before facing Uruguay four days later and South Korea on Dec.2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed the highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 a day earlier; Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 ...

 Global
4
Haiti police end gang blockade of fuel terminal, government says

Haiti police end gang blockade of fuel terminal, government says

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022