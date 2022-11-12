Soccer-Liverpool boss Klopp handed touchline ban for Man City outburst
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp will miss Saturday's Premier League clash with Southampton after being given a one-match touchline ban by the Football Association for clashing with the assistant referee during last month's win over Manchester City. "As a result, the Liverpool FC manager has been suspended from the touchline for one match with immediate effect...
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp will miss Saturday's Premier League clash with Southampton after being given a one-match touchline ban by the Football Association for clashing with the assistant referee during last month's win over Manchester City. Klopp was shown a red card for confronting the official after forward Mohamed Salah was denied a free kick late in the second half at Anfield during Liverpool's 1-0 victory on Oct. 16.
Klopp, who later apologised for his outburst, had initially been fined 30,000 pounds ($35,487.00) after accepting an improper conduct charge but the FA appealed against the punishment handed out by an independent regulatory commission. "As a result, the Liverpool FC manager has been suspended from the touchline for one match with immediate effect... and warned as to his future conduct," the FA said in a statement.
Liverpool are eighth in the standings with 19 points from as many games while Southampton are 18th with 12 points, having played a game more. ($1 = 0.8454 pounds)
