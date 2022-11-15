Soccer-World Cup 2022 Qatar stadiums: guide to Doha venues for FIFA tournament

Following is the list of stadiums which will host the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 World Cup in Qatar.

Eight stadiums in Doha will host 64 matches at the World Cup and the unique nature of the tournament, which is being held in one location, allows fans to attend more than one game a day, with the venues a maximum of one hour's drive from each other. LUSAIL STADIUM

Capacity: 80,000 Location: 15km north of central Doha

Lusail Stadium is the largest venue for the tournament and will host the World Cup final on Dec. 18. It is accessible by a metro line (Lusail QNB Metro Station, red line) and will host matches in all rounds of the competition.

Matches: Nov. 22: Argentina vs Saudi Arabia

Nov. 24: Brazil vs Serbia Nov. 26: Argentina vs Mexico

Nov. 28: Portugal vs Uruguay Nov. 30: Saudi Arabia vs Mexico

Dec. 2: Cameroon vs Brazil Dec. 6: Last-16 game

Dec. 9: Quarter-final Dec. 13: First semi-final

Dec. 18: Final AL BAYT STADIUM

Capacity: 60,000 Location: 40km north of Doha

Named and designed after the tents used by nomads in the Gulf, the Al Bayt Stadium is the farthest venue from central Doha but also one of the biggest and has a retractable roof. Al Bayt Stadium will host the opening match between Qatar and Ecuador.

The hosts say that after the World Cup, its upper tier of modular seating will be removed and given to developing countries. Matches:

Nov. 20: Qatar v Ecuador Nov. 23: Morocco v Croatia

Nov. 25: England v United States Nov. 27: Spain v Germany

Nov. 29: Netherlands v Qatar Dec. 1: Costa Rica v Germany

Dec. 4: Last-16 game Dec. 10: Quarter-final

Dec. 14: Second semi-final EDUCATION CITY STADIUM

Capacity: 40,000 Location: Doha

Inaugurated in 2020, the venue has already hosted the Club World Cup where Bayern Munich won the title in February 2021. The venue is a stone's throw away from the metro line (Education City Station, Green Line) and will be in use until the quarter-finals.

Matches: Nov. 22: Denmark v Tunisia

Nov. 24: Uruguay v South Korea Nov. 26: Poland v Saudi Arabia

Nov. 28: South Korea v Ghana Nov. 30: Tunisia v France

Dec. 2: South Korea v Portugal Dec. 6: Last-16 game

Dec. 9: Quarter-final STADIUM 974

Capacity: 40,000 Location: 5km from the airport

This temporary stadium is situated near the seafront corniche and is uniquely designed with 974 shipping containers (the number is also the international dialling code of Qatar). The stadium is located near the Ras Bu Abboud Metro Station (Gold line).

Matches: Nov. 22: Mexico v Poland

Nov. 24: Portugal v Ghana Nov. 26: France v Denmark

Nov. 28: Brazil v Switzerland Nov. 30: Poland v Argentina

Dec. 2: Serbia v Switzerland Dec. 5: Last-16 game

KHALIFA INTERNATIONAL STADIUM Capacity: 40,000

Location: 11km from central Doha The oldest stadium on Doha, the Khalifa International Stadium was built in 1976 for the Asian Games and has since been renovated and reopened in 2017.

It has hosted the FIFA Club World Cup and the 2011 Asian Cup, with the final being played in front of over 37,000 fans. The venue is situated near the Sports City Metro station (Gold line) and will host the match for third place.

Matches: Nov. 21: England v Iran

Nov. 23: Germany v Japan Nov. 25: Netherlands v Ecuador

Nov. 27: Croatia v Canada Nov. 29: Ecuador v Senegal

Dec. 1: Japan v Spain Dec. 3: Last-16 game

Dec. 17: Third-place game AHMAD BIN ALI STADIUM

Capacity: 40,000 Location: Al Rayyan, 20km west of Doha

Inaugurated in December 2020, it hosted the final of the Amir Cup - Qatar's domestic cup - and Club World Cup games. Nearly half of the seats will be dismantled and given to football projects outside Qatar.

The venue is located near the Al Riffa Metro Station (Green line). Matches:

Nov. 21: United States v Wales Nov. 23: Belgium v Canada

Nov. 25: Wales v Iran Nov. 27: Japan v Costa Rica

Nov. 29: Wales v England Dec. 1: Croatia v Belgium

Dec. 3: Last-16 game AL THUMAMA STADIUM

Capacity: 40,000 Location: 10km south of Doha, 15-minute drive from Hamad International Airport.

The circular design of the stadium is inspired by the 'gahfiya' -- the traditional woven cap worn by boys and men in the Middle East. This stadium's capacity will also be reduced to 20,000 after the World Cup.

Matches: Nov. 21: Senegal v Netherlands

Nov. 23: Spain v Costa Rica Nov. 25: Qatar v Senegal

Nov. 27: Belgium v Morocco Nov. 29: Iran v United States

Dec. 1: Canada v Morocco Dec. 4: Last-16 game

Dec. 10: Quarter-final AL JANOUB STADIUM

Capacity: 40,000 Location: Al Wakrah, 30 minutes from central Doha

The stadium design takes inspiration from the 'dhow' pearl fishing boats and has a roof that looks like sails. It was inaugurated in 2019, hosting the Amir Cup final. The stadium's capacity will be reduced to 20,000 after the World Cup with the seats to be donated to projects overseas.

Matches: Nov. 22: France v Australia

Nov. 24: Switzerland v Cameroon Nov. 26: Tunisia v Australia

Nov. 28: Cameroon v Serbia Nov. 30: Australia v Denmark

Dec. 2: Ghana v Uruguay Dec. 5: Last-16 game (Compiled by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)