Left Menu

Rugby League-Australia continue World Cup domination after ending Samoan dream

Liam Martin's third try of the tournament, after a sustained spell of Samoa pressure, gave the holders a 14-0 lead which they held until the break, before another converted try from Cameron Murray in the second half put Australia in total control. To their credit, the Samoans did not give up and nearly brought the house down when Brian To'o deservedly got them on the scoresheet with a well-worked try, getting fans dreaming of a remarkable comeback.

Reuters | Updated: 20-11-2022 00:08 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 00:08 IST
Rugby League-Australia continue World Cup domination after ending Samoan dream

Australia made it nine titles from the last 10 Rugby League World Cups after proving too strong for Samoa in their 30-10 victory in the final on Saturday. Samoa were the first Pacific Island team to reach the final in World Cup history after their thrilling golden-point victory over hosts England in the last four, and certainly had the backing of a packed Manchester crowd.

But after their solid start, two early tries from Latrell Mitchell and James Tedesco set firm favourites Australia on course to continue their domination of the competition. Liam Martin's third try of the tournament, after a sustained spell of Samoa pressure, gave the holders a 14-0 lead which they held until the break, before another converted try from Cameron Murray in the second half put Australia in total control.

To their credit, the Samoans did not give up and nearly brought the house down when Brian To'o deservedly got them on the scoresheet with a well-worked try, getting fans dreaming of a remarkable comeback. The Kangaroos quickly dashed any such hopes with another try, a second of the game from Tedesco, before Samoa did have one more memory to take home from a memorable tournament as Stephen Crichton intercepted the ball and crossed the line.

Mitchell had the final say for the brilliant Kangaroos with another fine try in the final minute, ensuring that since 1972 Australia have only returned from one World Cup without the trophy in their hands. "It's fantastic," Australia coach Mal Meninga said. "The first half was exceptional, we did what we needed to do. In the second half we scrambled well. It's what you do, you work for each other.

"There is respect and humility for our jersey, for the opposition. We brought our best game tonight. We've had a long year but have been rewarded for effort tonight. What a way to finish our 2022 season." The Samoans also did a lap on honour at the end of the trophy presentation, having enjoyed a remarkable tournament that saw them recover from a 60-6 hammering against England in their opening group game to going all the way to the final.

"The result is disappointing, but for the effort and commitment, I could not be prouder of the group," Samoa coach Matt Parish said. "We did not get close enough to put enough pressure on them. We needed that bit of luck and needed a lot of things to go right for us today."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

 Global
2
Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

 Global
3
NASA removes Janus mission from Psyche mission’s 2023 launch manifest

NASA removes Janus mission from Psyche mission’s 2023 launch manifest

Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children; Pfizer/BioNTech's updated COVID shot shows strong response against BQ.1.1 and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022