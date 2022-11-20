Left Menu

Surya ton powers India to 191/6 against NZ

The in-form Suryakumar Yadav fired yet again with a scintillating hundred as India posted 191 for six against New Zealand in the second T20 International here on Sunday.

PTI | Mountmaunganui | Updated: 20-11-2022 14:28 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 14:14 IST
Suryakumar Yadav (Photo: ICC) Image Credit: ANI
The in-form Suryakumar Yadav fired yet again with a scintillating hundred as India posted 191 for six against New Zealand in the second T20 International here on Sunday. Sent in to bat first, India lost Rishabh Pant (6) early while Ishan Kishan faced 31 balls for his 36 runs at the Bay Oval.

Coming off an excellent T20 World Cup campaign, Suryakumar continued in the same vein and smashed his way to an unbeaten 111 off only 51 balls. He hit 11 fours and seven sixes.

The returning Shreyas Iyer failed to make an impact, getting out for a nine-ball 13.

Tim Southee picked up a hat-trick when he took three wickets on the trot in the innings' last over to finish with figures of 3/34.

Brief scores: India: 191/6 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 111 not out; Tim Southee 3/34).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

