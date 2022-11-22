Soccer - U.S.' Blinken says hearing of limits on free expression at World Cup 'always concerning
Reuters | Doha | Updated: 22-11-2022 17:38 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 17:24 IST
- Country:
- Qatar
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it was "always concerning" to hear of limits on freedom of expression at the World Cup Games in Qatar, after FIFA threatened yellow cards for World Cup players if they wear armbands with a rainbow.
"It's especially so when the expression is for diversity and for inclusion," said Blinken, who watched the U.S. team's first match on Monday in Doha and also met with his Qatari counterpart for the U.S.-Qatari strategic dialogue.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Soccer-Brazilian Coutinho's World Cup hopes in danger due to muscle injury
Qatar minister accuses Germany of 'double standards' in World Cup criticism
Brazilian teens put World Cup sticker craze within reach of poor kids
T20 World Cup: ICC announces Match official appointments for semi-finals
Soccer-Brazil's Pedro gets engaged minutes after World Cup call-up