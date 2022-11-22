Left Menu

Soccer - U.S.' Blinken says hearing of limits on free expression at World Cup 'always concerning

Reuters | Doha | Updated: 22-11-2022 17:38 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 17:24 IST
Soccer - U.S.' Blinken says hearing of limits on free expression at World Cup 'always concerning
Antony Blinken Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Qatar

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it was "always concerning" to hear of limits on freedom of expression at the World Cup Games in Qatar, after FIFA threatened yellow cards for World Cup players if they wear armbands with a rainbow.

"It's especially so when the expression is for diversity and for inclusion," said Blinken, who watched the U.S. team's first match on Monday in Doha and also met with his Qatari counterpart for the U.S.-Qatari strategic dialogue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tshwane Automotive SEZ enters into full operation

Tshwane Automotive SEZ enters into full operation

 South Africa
2
(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the Moon today

(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the M...

 Global
3
Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidic hothouse: Study

Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidi...

 Global
4
Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022