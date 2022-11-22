UK foreign minister says he talked to Qatar about being 'welcoming' World Cup host

British foreign minister James Cleverly on Tuesday said he raised the issues about being a welcoming World Cup host with Qatar during a visit for the start of the tournament, amid reports that fans wearing rainbow clothing had faced problems.

"I've just returned from Qatar. We raised the issues of being a welcoming host nation and the Qataris are very keen to do so," Cleverly told Reuters.

"My duty is to make sure that the English and Welsh fans that are in Qatar to enjoy the football are able to do so: enjoy themselves, be themselves, and be safe and secure whilst they're doing it."

