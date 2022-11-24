Left Menu

Soccer-Dirk Kuyt fired as coach of struggling Dutch club

Former Netherlands international Dirk Kuyt has been fired just months into his first coaching job by second division ADO Den Haag after winning only four games this season, Dutch media said on Thursday. The club are using the opportunity of the World Cup break to change coaches as their next match is on Dec. 11.

Former Netherlands international Dirk Kuyt has been fired just months into his first coaching job by second division ADO Den Haag after winning only four games this season, Dutch media said on Thursday. The 42-year-old, who competed at three World Cups for his country and played more than 200 games for Liverpool, was appointed coach in June after the club missed out on a top flight place at the end of a playoff penalty shootout.

But hopes of pushing for promotion again have been stymied by a poor run of form that has seen them fall to 17th place in the 20-team division, winning only four of 16 league games played this season. The club are using the opportunity of the World Cup break to change coaches as their next match is on Dec. 11.

