FACTBOX-Soccer-Spain v Germany World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds

Previous meetings: The two sides have met 25 times previously, with Germany winning on nine occasions, Spain on eight and eight draws.

Reuters | Updated: 25-11-2022 14:47 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 14:44 IST
Spain play Germany in the World Cup in Al Khor, Qatar on Sunday. When: Sunday Nov. 27, 2200 local (1900 GMT/1400 ET)

Where: Al Bayt Stadium Capacity: 60,000

Odds: Spain win 11/8

Germany win 15/8 Draw 12/5

Key stats: * Spain were World Cup winners in 2010 - their one success to date - while Germany have won the trophy four times, most recently in 2014 in Brazil.

* Spain thrashed Germany 6-0 in their last meeting in November 2020 in the UEFA Nations League. * Spain will qualify for the knockout stage with a win. Defeat for Germany would mean elimination if Japan take at least a point from their match against Costa Rica.

* Germany failed to clear the group stage at the last World Cup in Russia in 2018 when they lost matches to Mexico and South Korea. It was their earliest exit in the competition in decades.

