Left Menu

We can compete with best in world: Canada coach John Herdman

Canada were ahead against Croatia after Alphonso Davies scored his team's first goal ever in the history of the World Cup. He also scored the fastest goal in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. However, the team suffered a defeat against the 2018 World Cup runner-ups.

ANI | Updated: 28-11-2022 08:14 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 08:14 IST
We can compete with best in world: Canada coach John Herdman
Anthony Davies scored Canada's 1st goal at the World Cup (Photo: Twitter@FIFAWorldCup). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Qatar

John Herdman, Canada's coach lauded his team's effort against Croatia and stated that their team can challenge the best in the world. "I think we showed in that first 25 minutes that little old Canada can compete with the best in the world. We showed we can compete," stated Herdman

Canada were ahead against Croatia after Alphonso Davies scored his team's first goal ever in the history of the World Cup. He also scored the fastest goal in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. However, the team suffered a defeat against the 2018 World Cup runner-ups. "We've got a big game coming up against Morocco, a huge game for Canada in the sense that there is a whole lot for us to play for. We came here to make history, first game they said they wanted to show they were fearless and they did that," mentioned Canada head coach.

Labelling Canada's last game a big one, he said that his team is looking to win the game against Morocco and get the first win of the tournament. "The second game they said they wanted to score goals, if those goals were enough to win a match that would have been us with three points but it wasn't. This last game is about getting a result and winning for Canada," he added.

Andrej Kramaric's brace helped Croatia thump Canada 4-1 in the Group F clash to knock them out of the FIFA World Cup at the Khalifa International Stadium on Sunday. Croatia overcame an early setback in the game after Alphonso Davies' spectacular header gave Canada a strong start but the 2018 World Cup runner-ups played with poise and tenacity to clinch a significant victory to maintain its lead in Group F. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharmacists association; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharma...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash satellite costs

Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash sa...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer drug; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer dru...

 Global
4
Kim's daughter called 'most beloved' child in 2nd appearance

Kim's daughter called 'most beloved' child in 2nd appearance

 South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022