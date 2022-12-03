Mariya, Arjun lead in Tata Steel Blitz

Arjun Erigaisi of India and Mariya Muzychuk of Ukraine took the lead in the men's and women's sections respectively at the midway stage of the Tata Steel Chess India Blitz tournament here on Saturday.

On the first day of Blitz category, nine rounds were completed and it was Erigaisi who took the lead with 6.5 points, closely followed by Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (6).

Erigaisi won his opening match against GM Abdusattatov Nodirbek with impeccable play. In round two, he split point with Vidit Gujrathi.

He then went on to down D Gukesh in a high-octane round four battle, winning the game in 37th move.

Round four was about match-ups as Erigaisi and Gukesh won the battle of youngsters against R Praggnanandhaa and Rapid champion Nihal Sarin respectively.

Erigaisi then drew with GM Wesley in round five and went on to lose his only match of the day against Shakhriyar.

The Azerbaijani was at his attacking best and clinched the game on move 34.

But, the Indian bounced back and went on to defeat Parham Maghsoodloo in round seven. Erigaisi's big win came in the penultimate round of the day when he battled past American wizard Hikaru Nakamura. In the final round of the day, Erigaisi drew his game against Sarin, while Shakhriyar went down to Gujrathi to slip to second spot.

In the women's section, Mariya Muzychuk, with eight points, has a one-point lead over R Vaishali after nine rounds.

The remaining nine rounds in both the sections will be played on Sunday.

