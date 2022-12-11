We want Virat to keep scoring, make 100 centuries: Ishan Kishan

India's star opener Ishan Kishan has said that the team wants to see Virat Kohli score continuously to reach 100 centuries. He was addressing a press conference after the team's massive 227-run win against Bangladesh.

Virat scored his 44th ODI century against Bangladesh and went past Ricky Ponting's tally of 71 international centuries. The batter hit his 72nd international hundred and hopped onto the second position on the batter's list of most international centuries. The youngest double centurion in ODIs mentioned that Virat celebrates the accomplishments of other players which in turn boosts the morale of the team's players and makes them happy.

"I think he is always very happy, he celebrates the success of every player. It makes the players happy. He is such a big player, we want to see him keep scoring and make 100 centuries," said the swashbuckling opener. Talking about the experience of sharing the wicket with Virat he said that he gets to learn a lot by observing the right-hander at the wicket.

"I was happy to share the wicket with Virat. Get to learn a lot by seeing Virat bat at the other end and when I walked into bat I was excited that I will get a chance to bat with him," stated Ishan. Talking about his preferred batting position in the team, he said, "Players come into the team after performing well at different positions so I can't complain that I want to bat at a fixed position. The team is such that you get limited opportunities and when you get them you need to make the most of them. A big player is forged like that."

The left-hander remarked that coach Rahul Dravid was very happy to see him score. He also shared his thoughts about the bowling attack of Bangladesh who was clobbered in the match. "He was very happy to see me score. There are a lot of players that he wants to give chances but since we have such a good team he is unable to do so. So yes he was very happy for me. Their bowling was not that bad it's just that the wicket was good and I looked to dominate them from the beginning and put them under pressure," mentioned the Mumbai Indian batter.

Talking about his motivation to give the best despite not featuring regularly, he said, "When I see players like Hardik, Virat, Rohit and other senior players sweat it out, I feel I should give my best. I don't want to regret that I was not able to give my 100 per cent during the match and that keeps me motivated." India decimated Bangladesh in the final ODI of the three-match series to register a comprehensive 227-run victory at the Zahur Ahmed Chaudhary Stadium, Chattogram on Saturday.

Bangladesh crumbled under the scoreboard pressure as the Indian bowlers made merry to send the hosts packing for 182 runs. Shardul Thakur was the wrecker-in-chief as he accounted for the dismissal of three Bangladeshi batters after Ishan Kishan smashed the fastest double hundred while Virat Kohli brought up his 44th ODI ton. The Indian team amassed a massive score of 409/8 after Kishan and Virat dominated the Bangladesh bowlers to share a 290-run partnership for the second wicket and in the process achieved individual milestones. (ANI)

