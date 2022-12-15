India 348-7 at lunch against Bangladesh
PTI | Chattogram | Updated: 15-12-2022 11:15 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 11:14 IST
- Country:
- Bangladesh
India were 348 for seven at lunch on the second day of the opening Test against Bangladesh here on Thursday.
R Ashwin made 40 not out to drive India ahead after overnight batter Shreyas Iyer was dismissed for 86 in the morning session.
At the break, Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav (21) were at the crease.
Brief Score: India: 348 for 7 in 120 overs (Shreyas Iyer 86, R Ashwin 40; Taijul Islam 3/100).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Taijul
- India
- Bangladesh
- Kuldeep Yadav
- Ashwin
- Test
- Shreyas Iyer
- Shreyas Iyer
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bangladesh will be a more practical journey towards World Cup: Dhawan
Nepalese passenger aircraft makes emergency landing in Bangladesh
10Million jobs can be created in electronics and BPO sector in two years: Ashwini Vaishnaw
15 Bangladeshi nationals including one child released from Mathura district jail
It's not the ultimate goal: Tamim Iqbal on Bangladesh's World Cup qualification