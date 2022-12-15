Left Menu

India 348-7 at lunch against Bangladesh

PTI | Chattogram | Updated: 15-12-2022 11:15 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 11:14 IST
India 348-7 at lunch against Bangladesh
India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (Photo/ BCCI Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
India were 348 for seven at lunch on the second day of the opening Test against Bangladesh here on Thursday.

R Ashwin made 40 not out to drive India ahead after overnight batter Shreyas Iyer was dismissed for 86 in the morning session.

At the break, Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav (21) were at the crease.

Brief Score: India: 348 for 7 in 120 overs (Shreyas Iyer 86, R Ashwin 40; Taijul Islam 3/100).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

