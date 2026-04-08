Cabinet approves Rs 41,534 crore subsidy for P&K fertilisers for Kharif 2026 season: I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 16:24 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 16:24 IST
Cabinet approves Rs 41,534 crore subsidy for P&K fertilisers for Kharif 2026 season: I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
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