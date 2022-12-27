Left Menu

Soccer-Quitting top job at Juventus wasn't an easy decision, Andrea Agnelli says

Reuters | Updated: 27-12-2022 15:06 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 15:02 IST
Soccer-Quitting top job at Juventus wasn't an easy decision, Andrea Agnelli says
Andrea Agnelli Image Credit: Wikipedia

Outgoing Juventus Chairman Andrea Agnelli said on Tuesday his decision to stand down was not an easy one to take, and he remained convinced he had acted correctly.

"On top of loving Juventus, in recent years I have given my best to achieve results on and off the pitch," Agnelli told shareholders gathered in Turin to approve the Serie A team's results for the fiscal year ended in June.

"I am strongly convinced I have acted properly in recent years, and that accusations raised against us were not founded," he added.

