Left Menu

Cameron Green ruled out of third Test against South Africa due to finger injury

Green was struck on the finger by a rising Anrich Nortje delivery while batting late on the second day of the ongoing second Test against the Proteas and was forced to retire hurt.

ANI | Updated: 28-12-2022 09:27 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 09:27 IST
Cameron Green ruled out of third Test against South Africa due to finger injury
Cameron Green getting his injured finger checked on-field. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia's injury woes continue to worsen with their star all-rounder Cameron Green breaking a bone in his finger, which has ruled him out of the upcoming third Test against South Africa in Sydney. Green was struck on the finger by a rising Anrich Nortje delivery while batting late on the second day of the ongoing second Test against the Proteas and was forced to retire hurt, as per ICC.

Scans have revealed that Green has a small fracture to his right index finger and Australia would not take any risks with the in-form 23-year-old ahead of a hectic upcoming schedule. While Green will bat again at the MCG if required, the right-armer would not get the chance to repeat his first-innings heroics with the ball when South Africa bats again in Melbourne.

Green picked up his maiden five-wicket haul on the opening day of the Boxing Day Test, stepping up admirably after veteran quick Mitchell Starc picked up a finger injury of his own. While the severity of Starc's injury is yet to be fully revealed, it is unlikely the left-armer will be available to bowl during the remainder of the second Test and Australia will be devoid of two of their best bowling options.

Green will sit out next week's third and final Test against the Proteas at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) to ensure he recovers in time for the four-match series in India starting in February. The clash against India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be crucial in determining which sides qualify for next year's ICC World Test Championship final.

Australia currently sits on top of the standings and is in the box seat to book a place in the 2023 decider, while India is holding on to the second spot following their recent series sweep over Bangladesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holiday nears; Taiwan to extend conscription to one year, citing rising China threat and more

World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holi...

 Global
3
Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

 India
4
2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-19 ‘not over’

2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022