Soccer-Chelsea to sign Ivory Coast striker Fofana from Molde

Chelsea have reached a pre-agreement to sign Ivory Coast forward David Datro Fofana from Norwegian champions Molde FK, both clubs said on Wednesday. The 20-year-old will join Chelsea on Jan. 1 for an undisclosed fee, but Norwegian media stated it is worth more than 130 million Norwegian crowns ($13.15 million), a transfer record for Norwegian soccer. Fofana made his debut for the Ivory Coast national team in a 4-0 friendly win against Burundi in November.

Reuters | Updated: 28-12-2022 22:26 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 22:26 IST
The striker was Molde's top scorer in the 2022 season, netting 15 times in Norway's top flight. ($1 = 9.8860 Norwegian crowns)

Fofana made his debut for the Ivory Coast national team in a 4-0 friendly win against Burundi in November. The striker was Molde's top scorer in the 2022 season, netting 15 times in Norway's top flight. ($1 = 9.8860 Norwegian crowns)

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

