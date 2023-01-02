Left Menu

Players can now afford drivers, should be more careful: Kapil Dev on Pant accident

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2023 18:58 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 18:58 IST
The legendary Kapil Dev believes any cricketer representing the country like Rishabh Pant should be ''more careful'' and hire drivers instead of getting behind the wheels to avoid the mishap that happened last week.

Kapil made the statement while reacting to Pant's horrifying accident on Friday while driving his Mercedes on NH-58. The wicket-keeper batter is currently admitted in Max Dehradun with multiple injuries on head, back, knee and ankle. He was on Monday shifted from ICU to a private ward.

''We can avoid things that can lead to mishaps like these,'' Kapil was quoted as saying by ABP News.

''Especially for these special players. I remember during my early playing days, I was riding a bike and met with an accident following which my brother never let me ride one. ''The players should be careful. They don't need to drive themselves. They can afford drivers. I know a lot of people are passionate about driving but when one has so many responsibilities, one must take care of oneself,'' the 63-year-old stated.

Pant's injuries, especially the ones on knee and ankle, will keep him out of action for a minimum period of six months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

