PSG's Qatari owners looking to invest in Premier League club

QSI has ownership of PSG and a minority stake in Portuguese club Braga and they are determined to invest in more clubs this year

ANI | Updated: 09-01-2023 17:16 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 17:16 IST
PSG in action. (Photo- PSG Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
The Qatari owners of the French football club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are looking forward to invest in a Premier League club. As per Sky Sports, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and chairman of Qatar Sports Investments met Daniel Levy, who is the executive chairman of Tottenham Hotspur last week in a London hotel.

Al Khelaifi is also the president of the European Club Association and Levy is a member of its executive board. Qatar Sports Investments (QSI), the owners of Paris-Saint-Germain and a minority stake in Portuguese club Braga and they are determined to invest in more clubs this year.

300-plus clubs worldwide are a part of multi-club ownership groups. QSI's only interests are in PSG and Braga currently. But with 2023 having started, QSI is looking forward to this year as one of the ambitious strategic acquisitions. Notably, owners of top English clubs Manchester United and Liverpool are seeking investors or buyers for their clubs. QSI is also looking for football investment opportunities around the world. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

