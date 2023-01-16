Rugby Union-Daly and Cole back for England, May and Nowell left out

Elliot Daley, Dan Cole, Max Malins and Ben Curry were included in England coach Steve Borthwick's Six Nations squad on Monday having been dropped by Eddie Jones but there was no place for wingers Jonny May and Jack Nowell or number Eight Billy Vunipola. Veteran prop Cole's last match was the World Cup final defeat by South Africa in 2019 but his set-piece form at Leicester, where Borthwick coached until replacing Jones at England last month, has earned the 35-year-old a recall.

Flanker Ben Earl and back Joe Marchant were also recalled into the 36-man squad having been rejected by Jones, who was named earlier on Monday as the new Australia coach. There is a first call up for Northampton Saints flyhalf Fin Smith, alongside four other uncapped players - Ollie Hassell-Collins, George McGuigan, Cadan Murley and Jack Walker.

Courtney Lawes returns following injury but will be a vice captain alongside Ellis Genge, with Owen Farrell as captain. Farrell takes back the role from in the November internationals and will be available after a three-game club ban. Borthwick said he has known Farrell since he joined Saracens as a 17-year-old. "Everyone was struck by how hard his pushes himself and what he demands of those around him," he said. "This is an exciting squad, with a blend of Six Nations experience and young talent, and includes players who are in excellent form in the Premiership," Borthwick added.

"There are more than 1,000 caps in the squad and more than 400 Six Nations appearances and we want to build a squad that the nation can be proud of. "I know the players can't wait to get back to Twickenham and give our fans a performance they can be proud of. The hard work for the Scotland game starts now.

"When we met the players we sensed the pain from the tests in the autumn but also a determination and excitememt to get to work. "Every game matters when you play for England and we have 19 days to prepare for Scotland at Twickenham."

England then host Italy a week later, will then travel to Cardiff to take on Wales, host France and finish off away to Ireland on March 18. England squad

Forwards Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 5 caps)

Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 95 caps) Ben Curry (Sale Sharks,1 cap)

Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 9 caps) Ben Earl (Saracens, 13 caps)

Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 43 caps) Jamie George (Saracens, 72 caps)

Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, 7 caps) Jonny Hill (Sale Sharks, 19 caps)

Nick Isiekwe (Saracens, 8 caps) Maro Itoje (Saracens, 62 caps)

Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, 96 caps) Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, 14 caps)

George McGuigan (Gloucester Rugby, uncapped) Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks, 2 caps)

Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs, 18 caps) Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 56 caps)

Mako Vunipola (Saracens, 74 caps) Jack Walker (Harlequins, uncapped)

Jack Willis (Toulouse, 6 caps) Backs

Elliot Daly (Saracens, 57 caps) Owen Farrell (Saracens, 101 caps)

Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, 3 caps) Ollie Hassell-Collins (London Irish, uncapped)

Dan Kelly (Leicester Tigers, 1 cap) Max Malins (Saracens, 14 caps)

Joe Marchant (Harlequins, 13 caps) Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, 1 cap)

Cadan Murley (Harlequins, uncapped) Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 52 caps)

Fin Smith (Northampton Saints, uncapped) Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 17 caps)

Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 17 caps) Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks, 50 caps)

Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers, 7 caps) Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 121 caps)

