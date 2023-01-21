T20 specialist Dan Christian to retire from cricket at the end of ongoing BBL season

Australian all-rounder Dan Christian announced his retirement from cricket at the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) season on Saturday, and added that he is hoping that he is able to win a title with Sydney Sixers and end his run in T20 cricket on a high. The 39-year-old all-rounder, who made his debut in the sport and in its T20 format in 2006 took to Twitter to share a statement on his retirement, bringing down curtains on a "great run" that saw him play T20 leagues worldwide and capture multiple titles.

"Yesterday at training I told my Sydney Sixers teammates that I will be retiring from playing at the end of the BBL season. Sydney Smash tonight, followed by our last-round game against the Hurricanes, and then the finals," said Christian in the statement. "Hopefully, we can go all the way again this season, but regardless, it has been a great run. I have achieved things and made some memories that I could have only dreamt of as a kid."

"What I did not expect to learn as a kid though, is how many people I was going to come in contact with that have had an influence on my career and ended up becoming lifelong friends. I am looking forward to now having the time to catch up with you all and not having to use the excuse: "Sorry, I have got cricket". "I will reserve some thank you's for after my last game (whenever that may be), but in the meantime, go the Sixers!," concluded Christian.

The all-rounder has played 405 T20 games in a glittering 17-year-long career, scoring 5,809 runs at an average of 22.87 and strike rate of 138.17, with two centuries and 17 fifties. He has also picked up 280 wickets, with the best bowling figures of 5/14. Since 2010, Christian's career became too much focused on shorter format and he won nine titles in the format across the world. This includes T20 Cup 2010 title with Hampshire in England, Big Bash League titles with South Australia (2011), Brisbane Heat (2013), Melbourne Renegades (2019, Sydney Sixers (2021), T20 Blast title with Notts Outlaws in England (2017, 2020), Caribbean Premier League (CPL) title with Trinbago Knight Riders (2017) and SA Super League title in 2018 in South Africa.

Christian is still hunting for his 10th T20 title, with Sixers once again, for the second time. He made his international cricket debut for Australia back in 2010 and has represented them in 23 T20Is, scoring 118 runs and taking 13 wickets. He has also played 20 ODIs for Australia, scoring 273 runs and taking 20 wickets. (ANI)

