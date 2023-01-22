Tennis-Korda hands early birthday present to dad Petr with 4th-round win

American Sebastian Korda said Sunday's fourth-round Australian Open win over Hubert Hurkacz was an early birthday present for his father Petr, who won his only Grand Slam title at Melbourne Park in 1998. Young gun Korda defeated Polish 10th seed Hurkacz 3-6 6-3 6-2 1-6 7-6 (10-7) in a thrilling contest, reaching the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career.

After the win, Korda said he spoke to his family back home in the United States. "It's difficult, but I always got their time on my watch. That's been helping a ton," the 22-year-old told reporters.

"My parents, they were up... just got off the phone with them. They're going to try to go to bed. My dad's birthday is tomorrow here. Early birthday present in a way." Korda, who will next face Karen Khachanov, said every time he walks to Rod Laver Arena, he reaches out for the picture of his father Petr and compatriot Andre Agassi, who won three titles at the season-opening Grand Slam.

"Every single time I walk by, I always give him like a little fist pump. Kind of makes me feel like they're with me in a way," Korda said. "I always know that they're watching. They're both very special for me. They helped me a ton. Maybe I was just trying to get the energy so I could hit my backhand a little better," he said with a smile.

Sunday's victory came on the back of a straight-sets victory over 2021 and 2022 runner-up Daniil Medvedev out in the third round. Korda said he has raised his level by learning from mistakes while playing big names such as Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, and taking advice from his parents.

"I think I've had a tough match with Rafa, serving for it couple times. Match point with Djokovic. I think that really helped me, especially in the last match with Medvedev, closing out that tiebreaker. Then today as well," he explained. "I think all those little moments that I've gone through, kind of learning from them, staying patient, staying positive, going through the process I think have really helped me going forward.

"Yeah, definitely those kinds of losses hurt the most. But my parents and the people around me are really big to just keep going, you're doing great, just stay positive and stay the course."

