Left Menu

NFL-Hamlin receives standing ovation at Bengals-Bills playoff game

"Welcome home," the Bills tweeted. Hamlin has made a remarkable recovery since he collapsed moments after making a tackle at a game between the Bengals and Bills in Cincinnati on Jan. 2.

Reuters | Updated: 23-01-2023 03:03 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 03:01 IST
NFL-Hamlin receives standing ovation at Bengals-Bills playoff game
Representative image Image Credit: Pxhere

Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin received a standing ovation from fans at the Bills-Bengals game on Sunday when video screens showed him in attendance at the contest less than three weeks after he suffered an on-field cardiac arrest. Hamlin put his hands together to make a heart symbol, held up three fingers to represent his number, and raised his arms to pump up the sold-out crowd at the AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Buffalo's Highmark Stadium.

Prior to kickoff, the Bills tweeted a video of the 24-year-old arriving at stadium for the game with his mother, father and younger brother. "Welcome home," the Bills tweeted.

Hamlin has made a remarkable recovery since he collapsed moments after making a tackle at a game between the Bengals and Bills in Cincinnati on Jan. 2. He had to have his heartbeat restored on the field as stunned players from both teams cried, prayed and hugged. The game was postponed and later canceled.

After the frightening scene of Hamlin receiving life-saving CPR on the field played out on national television, he received an outpouring of public support as fans prayed outside his hospital window and donated millions to his charity. He was discharged from a Buffalo hospital and returned home on Jan. 11.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global
3
Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

 Peru
4
Customers now prioritising projects for strategic benefit, market edge; no major pullback: Happiest Minds

Customers now prioritising projects for strategic benefit, market edge; no m...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023