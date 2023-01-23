NFL-Hamlin receives standing ovation at Bengals-Bills playoff game

Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin received a standing ovation from fans at the Bills-Bengals game on Sunday when video screens showed him in attendance at the contest less than three weeks after he suffered an on-field cardiac arrest. Hamlin put his hands together to make a heart symbol, held up three fingers to represent his number, and raised his arms to pump up the sold-out crowd at the AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Buffalo's Highmark Stadium.

Prior to kickoff, the Bills tweeted a video of the 24-year-old arriving at stadium for the game with his mother, father and younger brother. "Welcome home," the Bills tweeted.

Hamlin has made a remarkable recovery since he collapsed moments after making a tackle at a game between the Bengals and Bills in Cincinnati on Jan. 2. He had to have his heartbeat restored on the field as stunned players from both teams cried, prayed and hugged. The game was postponed and later canceled.

After the frightening scene of Hamlin receiving life-saving CPR on the field played out on national television, he received an outpouring of public support as fans prayed outside his hospital window and donated millions to his charity. He was discharged from a Buffalo hospital and returned home on Jan. 11.

