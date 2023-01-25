Left Menu

I-League: Churchill, Real Kashmir play out goalless draw

It will be difficult for Churchill's coach to digest that the team that pumped in five goals past Rajasthan United in an away fixture just last week could not score even once against Real Kashmir's notoriously terrible travellers this season. But it also lays bare his challenge.

ANI | Updated: 25-01-2023 08:32 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 08:32 IST
I-League: Churchill, Real Kashmir play out goalless draw
Churchill Brothers vs Real Kashmir (Photo: I-League website) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After a week filled with incredible goals, and also many of them, the dust settled down and a goalless draw arrived. For Churchill, this was confirmation that one swallow does not make a summer. Their five-goal tutoring of Rajasthan United in Fernando Varela's first game in charge seemed like the charge of a new dawn, but the hard reality has hit them hard, and at home no less.

Mehrajuddin Wadoo's men can at least take heart from the fact that coming off a 2-0 defeat to Gokulam Kerala they managed to salvage a point here. It will be difficult for Churchill's coach to digest that the team that pumped in five goals past Rajasthan United in an away fixture just last week could not score even once against Real Kashmir's notoriously terrible travellers this season. But it also lays bare his challenge.

The Snow Leopards' only away win of the season came way back in November when they beat Neroca FC 1-0 in Imphal. But today, Loken Meitei could have given them the lead straight after the kick-off today when Jestin George's long throw-in from the right fell on his right foot, with just Churchill goalkeeper Albino Gomes to beat. Meitei shot well over the bar. That was the closest Real Kashmir came to scoring in the entire match. The Churchill midfield, led by Afghan international Sharif Mukhammad, had a good day once again leaving scraps for Real Kashmir's forwards Ibrahim Nurudeen and Jerry Hmar. Jerry led good attacks from the right for Kashmir, but the Churchill defence consisting of captain Momo Cisse, Ponif Vaz and Vanlal Duatsanga gave Nurudeen very little space to move.

Churchill's first attempts arrived in the 21st minute as they fashioned not one, but two chances in the space of a few seconds. Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Yaghr unleashed a menacing pile-driver from a way out and Real Kashmir goalie Subhashis Roy Chowdhury flung himself to his left, managing to keep it out with some help from the upright. Anil Gaonkar pounced on the loose ball and played in Alocious. Alocious' cross fell to Emmanuel at the far post, but the Ghanaian shot high from a few yards away. Churchill's inability to score was in part due Abdoulaye Sane's forgettable day on the pitch. Unmarked in front of the goal in the 30th minute Sane headed Alocius's perfect lob in the wrong direction. He got another chance 12 minutes into the second half, from the cut back by Emmanuel, but sent the left-footed way over the bar. Valera replaced Sane with Uruguayan Martin Chaves late on but even that did not bear fruit.

Churchill got a lucky break in the 80th minute to settle the issue. Midfielder Kingslee Fernandes, who had a fine match, shot hard from outside the box and Roy Chowdhury could only watch as the ball ricocheted off his chest and into the path of Kapil Hoble. Before Hoble could tap it in though, Richard Agyemang slid in brilliantly to clear the danger. The draw means Real Kashmir are fourth on the table with 19 points from 13 matches. Churchill are seventh, two points behind. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; J&J expects inflation, China COVID hit to carry into 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
4
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023