Left Menu

Rugby-Savea has accepted throat-slitting sanction: Hurricanes coach

All Blacks enforcer Ardie Savea was quick to regret his throat-slitting gesture towards an opponent and has accepted his one-week ban, his Wellington Hurricanes coach said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2023 08:28 IST | Created: 08-03-2023 08:28 IST
Rugby-Savea has accepted throat-slitting sanction: Hurricanes coach

All Blacks enforcer Ardie Savea was quick to regret his throat-slitting gesture towards an opponent and has accepted his one-week ban, his Wellington Hurricanes coach said on Wednesday. The Hurricanes skipper drew his thumb across his throat as he exchanged words with Melbourne Rebels scrumhalf Ryan Louwrens during their Super Rugby match last weekend.

Loose forward Savea was sanctioned by a judicial panel on Tuesday for going "against the spirit of good sportsmanship". "He accepted it pretty much straight away. When he was sitting in the sin bin for 10 minutes (he knew) it was something he shouldn't have done," Hurricanes coach Jason Holland told New Zealand media.

"I'm aligned with him on that and to get the one-week sanction is the way it is and we accept it. "Ardie was sorry and we just have to get on with accepting that and get on with what comes next."

Savea's loss is a big blow for the undefeated Hurricanes who host last year's runnersup, the Auckland Blues, at home on Saturday. Savea was instrumental in the 39-33 win over the Rebels in Melbourne, scoring two tries and setting up another for Josh Moorby before he was yellow-carded for his involvement in a melee.

Holland said he was not sure what led to Savea making the threatening gesture at Louwrens as he walked off to the sin bin. "I don't think there was any one thing -- it was just a combination of how everything unfolded there with people running in from both sides and a bit of adrenaline going but as we've said, there's no excuse for where we got to at the end of it," added Holland.

"Like all of us, you can be a pretty special leader and still make a mistake and that's what has happened with Ards (Savea) with a little bit of adrenaline going."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
NCLT approves Suraksha group's bid for Jaypee Infratech

NCLT approves Suraksha group's bid for Jaypee Infratech

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder therapy; France reports bird flu in foxes near Paris, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023