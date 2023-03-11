Gujarat Giants opt to bat vs Delhi Capitals

Gujarat Giants skipper Sneh Rana elected to bat after winning the toss in their Women's Premier League match against Delhi Capitals at the DY Patil Stadium, here on Saturday.

Laura Wolvaardt, who replaced their injured Gujarat Giants skipper Beth Mooney in the team, will be in action. The Giants also went for a second change, bringing in Georgia Wareham.

Delhi skipper Meg Lanning made one change, bringing in Laura Harris.

Teams: Gujarat Giants: Sneh Rana (c), Sabbhineni Meghana, Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Sushma Verma (wk), Dayalan Hemalatha, Kim Garth, Mansi Joshi and Tanuja Kanwar Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Laura Harris, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey and Tara Norris.

