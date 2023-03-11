Left Menu

Gujarat Giants opt to bat vs Delhi Capitals

PTI | Navimumbai | Updated: 11-03-2023 19:21 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 19:21 IST
Gujarat Giants opt to bat vs Delhi Capitals

Gujarat Giants skipper Sneh Rana elected to bat after winning the toss in their Women's Premier League match against Delhi Capitals at the DY Patil Stadium, here on Saturday.

Laura Wolvaardt, who replaced their injured Gujarat Giants skipper Beth Mooney in the team, will be in action. The Giants also went for a second change, bringing in Georgia Wareham.

Delhi skipper Meg Lanning made one change, bringing in Laura Harris.

Teams: Gujarat Giants: Sneh Rana (c), Sabbhineni Meghana, Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Sushma Verma (wk), Dayalan Hemalatha, Kim Garth, Mansi Joshi and Tanuja Kanwar Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Laura Harris, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey and Tara Norris.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; FDA mandates breast density information with mammography results and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's nasal spray for migraine; Britain's junior doctors prepare to strike over pay, burnout and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's nasal spray for migraine; Brit...

 Global
3
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

 Colombia
4
Learning About Notable Leading Manufacturers of the Bitcoin Wallet

Learning About Notable Leading Manufacturers of the Bitcoin Wallet

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023