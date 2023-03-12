Left Menu

Led by skipper Anirudh Thapa, Chennaiyin FC conducts Marina beach cleaning drive

Edwin, Sangwan, Duker and Karikari also take part along with head coach Brdaric and assistant coach Djarmati.

ANI | Updated: 12-03-2023 13:47 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 13:47 IST
Led by skipper Anirudh Thapa, Chennaiyin FC conducts Marina beach cleaning drive
Chennaiyin FC Team (Photo: Chennaiyin FC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chennaiyin Football Club on Sunday conducted a beach cleaning drive at Marina Beach in Chennai. The aim was to draw attention to keeping the biggest beach in the city as clean as possible; for both humans and every other species to enjoy and coexist. Edwin, Sangwan, Duker and Karikari also took part along with head coach Brdaric and assistant coach Djarmati"Cleaning the beach is a way to give back to the earth in the smallest manner possible. And also help people enjoy the cleaner and more hygienic surroundings. I am happy to be a part of this initiative by the club and Apollo Tyres," said club captain Anirudh Thapa.Chennaiyin has a shatterproof link with Marina Beach, evidenced by the home venue being fondly referred to as the Marina Arena by (Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium), and the team known as Marina Machans by fans.

"I think this cleaning beach is a very good thing, It is very important to clean the beach and the city. The beach is very beautiful. It is very sad that humans are destroying this it's important to do this kind of cleaning," Julius Duker told ANI. "I like Chennai so much. I dont eat much spicy in Germany it's a little difficult here but am getting used to it. We already faced (North East United ) in the league, we won both games and it should be an easy target to win the third game as well, we have prepared very well. Am so happy to be here in Chennai and fans are so supportive here," he added.

Besides Thapa, top Chennaiyin stars like Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Aakash Sangwan, Julius Duker and Kwame Karikari also attended the drive alongside the Apollo Tyres Bad Road Buddies -- a motorcade that has been headlining the team's trips from the hotel to the stadium for all their home matches in the season gone by. Head coach Thomas Brdaric and assistant coach Matko Djarmati were also present.

The players and coaches were divided into six teams, all assigned to collect as much waste as they could in the stipulated half hour. The session ended with a pledge to protect the earth and enable sustainable practices. Chennaiyin FC are currently gearing up for the upcoming Super Cup 2023 as they begin their campaign on April 11 against NorthEast United FC in Kerala. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; Moderna loses bid to shift liability in COVID-19 vaccine patent case and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on their Overall Health

Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on...

 Global
3
Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

 United States
4
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023