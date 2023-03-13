Left Menu

Biathlon-NZ's Wright becomes first from southern hemisphere to win IBU title

Wright, 20, shot a perfect 10 for 10 on the range and had the fastest time across the tracks as he finished 35 seconds ahead of Poland's Jan Gunka on Saturday. "Last year I shot very bad on the last shooting and it cost me the race, and I just told myself, 'Campbell, if you muck up the junior world champs again ...

Reuters | Updated: 13-03-2023 11:33 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 11:30 IST
Campbell Wright Image Credit: Wikipedia

Campbell Wright became the first athlete from the southern hemisphere to win an International Biathlon Union (IBU) medal after the New Zealander took gold in the 10km sprint at the junior world championships in Shchuchinsk, Kazakhstan. Wright, 20, shot a perfect 10 for 10 on the range and had the fastest time across the tracks as he finished 35 seconds ahead of Poland's Jan Gunka on Saturday.

"Last year I shot very bad on the last shooting and it cost me the race, and I just told myself, 'Campbell, if you muck up the junior world champs again ... '" Wright said. "That was definitely going through my head. "I don't really remember shooting the last one ... I was stoked. I had a little tear at the end there. It was epic, I loved it."

Wright, who also competed at last year's Beijing Winter Games, finished sixth in the 10km pursuit in his last race at the championships on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

