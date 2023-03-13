Left Menu

Cricket-Shadab to lead new-look Pakistan team against Afghanistan with seniors rested

Reuters | Updated: 13-03-2023 17:42 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 17:27 IST
All-rounder Shadab Khan has been named Pakistan captain for the Twenty20 series against Afghanistan in the absence of regular skipper Babar Azam who has been rested along with several other senior players, the Pakistan Cricket Board said on Monday. Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi have also been rested as the PCB looks to manage their workloads with one eye on the T20 World Cup next year.

Babar and Rizwan have been an integral part of the team, while Zaman, Rauf and Afridi have battled injuries. Ihsanullah, Saim Ayub, Tayyab Tahir and Zaman Khan are some of the uncapped players included in the squad.

"The selection committee has followed the standard rotation policy by resting the leading performers and providing high-performing domestic performers with opportunities to demonstrate their talent and potential at the international level," said Haroon Rashid, chair of the selection committee. "This will also allow us to test the temperament and abilities of these players and helping us to strengthen our pool of players as we look forward to building and preparing a formidable side for next year's T20 World Cup in the West Indies and United States."

Pakistan, who were runners-up at the T20 World Cup last year, will play Afghanistan in three matches in Sharjah between March 24-27. PAKISTAN SQUAD

Shadab Khan (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Zaman Khan.

