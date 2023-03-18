Left Menu

Under PM Modi's leadership, India's sports culture has found an invigorated momentum: Union Minister Anurag Thakur

Delivering the inaugural address at the state-level launch of holistic sports in school curriculum aligning to National Education Policy 2020 (NEP) at Pragati Academy in Perumbavoor, Kerala today, Thakur pointed out that sports can help students improve their overall physical health and fitness

ANI | Updated: 18-03-2023 23:23 IST | Created: 18-03-2023 23:23 IST
Under PM Modi's leadership, India's sports culture has found an invigorated momentum: Union Minister Anurag Thakur
Union Minister Anurag Thakur. (Photo- PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur said on Saturday that incorporating sports into the curriculum is essential for a well-rounded education. Delivering the inaugural address at the state-level launch of holistic sports in school curriculum aligning to National Education Policy 2020 (NEP) at Pragati Academy in Perumbavoor, Kerala today, Thakur pointed out that sports can help students improve their overall physical health and fitness. He added that regular exercise through sports can help reduce the risk of obesity, heart disease, and other health issues, as per a press release from PIB.

Anurag Thakur said that "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always exhorted to make India a sporting powerhouse and his commitment is evident, whether it is motivating our athletes or meeting them before or after the various championships." The Minister added that Under PM Modi's leadership, India's 'sports culture' has found an invigorated momentum, sports infrastructure has been scaled up and all efforts are being made to nurture athletes from the playfield to the podium. He said with the support of every stakeholder, the government will create a sports ecosystem and nobody can stop India from becoming a sports superpower.

Anurag Thakur stressed that the central government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the availability of sports facilities in every part of the country as well as for a fit future for our youth and children. Minister lauded and listed the various achievements made by Indian athletes and Indian teams in various sporting events. Union Minister said that success in sports cannot be achieved by a country at the elite level unless there is investment in students and children at the grassroots level to scout and nurture talent and increase the pool of talented athletes who can play for India.

Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman presided over the function. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PwC India Launches Cloud Technology Development Programme in Five Campuses to Boost Digital-First Skills

PwC India Launches Cloud Technology Development Programme in Five Campuses t...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Vaccine-derived poliovirus detected in Burundi, Congo; Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene therapy approval path and more

Health News Roundup: Vaccine-derived poliovirus detected in Burundi, Congo; ...

 Global
3
Clove Dental reaffirms its commitment to oral health as it celebrates its 12th Anniversary

Clove Dental reaffirms its commitment to oral health as it celebrates its 12...

 India
4
How three points of El Clasico will define La Liga title race

How three points of El Clasico will define La Liga title race

 Spain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023