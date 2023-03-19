Australia thrash India by 10 wickets to level 3-match ODI series 1-1

An unbeaten 121-run opening partnership between Mitchell Marsh (66 not out) and Travis Head (51 not out) helped Australia thrash India by 10 wickets in the second ODI here on Sunday to level the three-match series 1-1.

Chasing a meagre target of 118 after Mitchell Starc's 5/53 had destroyed India's batting, the tourists completed the task in just 11 overs.

Starc made full use of helpful conditions to bundle out India for 117 in 26 overs. His ninth five-wicket haul in ODIs along with fine display from Sean Abbott (3/23) and Nathan Ellis (2/13) gave Indian batters no chance to settle down on seaming and swinging conditions.

Brief Scores: India: 117 all out in 26 overs (Virat Kohli 31, Axar Patel 29 not out, Mitchell Starc 5/53, Sean Abbott 3/23, Nathan Ellis 2/13). Australia: 121 for no loss in 11 overs (Travis Head 51 not out, Mitchell Marsh 66 not out).

